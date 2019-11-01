Ayia Napa launches winter cultural events

Ayia Napa Municipality launches its “Cultural Winter 2019-2020” next Thursday, November 7, aiming to showcase local culture to local and foreign visitors over the winter season and to enhance the tourist product of the region.

Winter events start on Thursday November 7, with the performance “A stroll through tradition”, with Ayia Napa’s dance troupe performing traditional dances.

The winter cultural programme, which will last until the end of March, includes Christmas events.

The municipality said the Christmas lights event will be held on December 7 and will include a 1.5 km run when youngsters and adults dressed as Santa will run or walk along Makarios avenue.

The race part of the event will be held the following day, Sunday December 8, 2019, starting at 8.00 am and will cover distance of 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

Over the winter, events will feature local dance and music bands, which will present all kinds of music such as classical, concerts, Jazz, Greek and dance performances with various themes, such as ballet, contemporary dance, Cypriot and Greek traditional dances..

The events will take place every Thursday, in the indoor hall of the municipality, at 8.00 pm. Entrance to the public is free.