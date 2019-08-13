Ayia Napa launches competition for new amphitheatre (photos)

Ayia Napa Municipality has invited bids for a €3.8m open air amphitheatre it aspires will establish it on the international cultural scene.

The amphitheatre will be built on a hill north of Ayia Napa, with views to the resort and sea. It will cost about €3.8m, have 2200 seats and be able to host all types of events, from operas, international concerts and plays.

It will be open daily, for visitors to admire the views,

Ayia Napa organises a number of cultural events including the annual festival, the Mediaeval festival and the youth festival and is keen to attract international events as part of efforts to promote cultural tourism

Ayia Napa municipality says the amphitheatre was designed to be in harmony with the environment and to operate in synergy with a planned sports centre. The panoramic views is key element, it added.

The 2200 seat amphitheatre will have an outdoor stage, an exhibition area, a closed events and conference room as well as a cafeteria and other facilities.

Mayor Yiannis Karousos said that Ayia Napa was investing in culture which will allow it to contest the Cultural Capital of Europe nomination for 2030.

“It is well known that in order to attract quality events particularly of an international standard you must have the venues to host them,” he said.

“Ayia Napa’s new open air amphitheatre will also serve as a point of reference as it will attract tourists because of the spectacular views. Ayia Napa supports culture and tourism and is carrying out the necessary infrastructure work, such as the new amphitheatre,” he said.