Ayia Napa: Illegal storeys at new hotel being demolished

Illegal additions to a hotel under construction in Ayia Napa are being demolished, Phileleftheros reported on Wednesday.

It said that work is already underway to demolish two storeys for which there is no town planning permit.

Yiannis Karousos, who stepped down as Ayia Napa mayor over the weekend after his appointment as new Transport Minister told the newspaper that according to the latest update he had received from municipality employees as well as from photographs he had been shown, demolition work started late last week.

The hotel had obtained town planning permission for some additions, but in the process added two more storeys without a permit. In May, the municipality sued the company, seeking a court order suspending the construction. But there was delay in serving the injunction as court officers could not find the owners of the company building the hotel. The injunction was finally served at the end of June.

The company acknowledged it was at fault and the court issued a demolition order for the illegal expansion, Phileleftheros added. The law gives the company the right to try and seek legal cover for the expansion within a set time frame — which in this case was the end of September — or to demolish.

Phileleftheros added the company’s attempt to secure permission failed and work has started to demolish the two illegal floors.

