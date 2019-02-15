Menu
Local

Ayia Napa names 12 Norwegians as “Ambassadors of Tourism”

February 15, 2019 at 5:14pm

The municipality of Ayia Napa named twelve people from Norway as “Ambassadors of Tourism 2019” on Friday.

Mayor Giannis Karousos awarded them with a commemorative plaque in a small ceremony held at the town hall.

The people who received the award were:

  • Toril Elisabeth and Werner Gudbrandsen who visited Ayia Napa 80 times
  • Geraldine Esther Loose who visited Ayia Napa 55 times
  • Lillian Marie Land, Kollbjørn Bogen, Per Aslak and Kari Adland who visited Ayia Napa 30 times
  • Arne Kristoffer and Tove Marion Sollid who visited Ayia Napa 28 times
  • Jan Agnar and Signy Marie Kletteng who visited Ayia Napa 21 times
  • Oddny Karoline Andreassen who visited Ayia Napa 20 times

“As regular visitors they officially belong to the big family of Ayia Napa,” mayor Karousos said.

