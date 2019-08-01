Ayia Napa: Businessman assaulted, muggers steal €30,000 cash

A 52 year old man was mugged in Ayia Napa at around 10 pm on Wednesday night, with the muggers making off with €30,000 the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that the man runs a shop selling alcoholic drinks in the holiday resort. He closed shop and took the day’s takings and headed home.

When he parked his car outside his house, an unknown man approached him, opened the rear door and grabbed a bag with the money.

The 52 year old tried to stop him, he was hit in the face and there was a fight.

The Cyprus News News Agency said that it is believed that there were three men who got in a grey saloon car and sped off.

He and his wife were taken to Larnaca Hospital where they received first aid and were discharged. The man has bruises and abrasions while his wife has scratches.

Larnaca CID are investigating.