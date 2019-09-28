Menu
Ayia Napa: 45 year old in custody for illegal possession of property

September 28, 2019 at 4:41pm
Famagusta district court on Saturday remanded a 45 year old man in custody for two days to facilitate police inquiries into a case of illegal possession of property.

The man is a foreign national permanent resident of Cyprus.

Police said a member of the public filed a complaint that two mobile telephones had been stolen from an Ayia Napa beach on Friday afternoon.

An Ayia Napa municipal official checked CCTV and later that day recognised the suspect and informed the police who arrested the man.

Police established the suspect was a Turkish citizen permanent resident of Cyprus. The two phones were found in his possession for which he did not give adequate explanation and he was arrested for illegal possession of property.

