Award for Cyprus Post Office for household batteries collection

The Cyprus Post Office has been presented an award as the state department that has managed to collect the most household batteries Cyprus-wide since 2010.

The award ceremony was held on November 12 by AFIS Cyprus, to mark its 10th anniversary.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, during the past ten years 8,173 kg of batteries have been collected for recycling and processing at 57 collection points at post offices.

The award was received by Director of the Cyprus Post Andreas Gregoriou, who referred to the awareness of the Cyprus Post Office regarding the protection of the environment and the actions being made in this field, in the framework of its social and corporate responsibility.

(Cyprus News Agency)