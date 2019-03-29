Menu
Local

Average rain since March 1 at 79% of average for month

March 29, 2019 at 5:36pm
Edited by

March rainfall has actually below average for the month, figures released by the met office on Friday show. though rainfall this winter is at 153% of the average for the period.

The met office that rainfall from March 1 -29 was at 79% of the average for the month.

It added that from October 1 to today, total precipitation was at 669.4 millimetres which corresponds to 153% of the average for the period.

Total rain fall from March 1-29 was 48.6 millimetres. In the past 24 hours Cyprus has received 3.7 millimetres of rain, it added.

Pano Panayia was the wettest (80% of the average)  followed by Stavros tis Psokas (69%), Kellaki (113%) and Saittas (86%).

Athienou was the driest with only 38% of the average, followed by Frenaros with 57% of the average and Larnaca Airport with 59% of the average.

Read more

Met office issues thunderstorm warning

 

You May Also Like

Local
March 29, 2019

Police finds large number of fireworks in man’s car

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
March 29, 2019

Primary school children attend programme on marine litter

Maria Myles
Local
March 29, 2019

Construction of petrol station above Chrysospiliotissa postponed

Stelios Marathovouniotis