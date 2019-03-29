Average rain since March 1 at 79% of average for month

March rainfall has actually below average for the month, figures released by the met office on Friday show. though rainfall this winter is at 153% of the average for the period.
The met office that rainfall from March 1 -29 was at 79% of the average for the month.
It added that from October 1 to today, total precipitation was at 669.4 millimetres which corresponds to 153% of the average for the period.
Total rain fall from March 1-29 was 48.6 millimetres. In the past 24 hours Cyprus has received 3.7 millimetres of rain, it added.
Pano Panayia was the wettest (80% of the average) followed by Stavros tis Psokas (69%), Kellaki (113%) and Saittas (86%).
Athienou was the driest with only 38% of the average, followed by Frenaros with 57% of the average and Larnaca Airport with 59% of the average.
