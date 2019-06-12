Authorities retrieve body of six-year-old Sierra from lake Memi

Authorities on Wednesday retrieved what is believed to be the body of six year old Sierra Granze from lake Memi in Xyliatos, wrapping up the search for the bodies of seven women and children murdered by a 35-year-old self-confessed serial killer.

According to philenews the body was found wrapped in a sheet, tied to a block of cement and was recovered by a diver.

The discovery was confirmed by fire service chief Markos Trangolas.

State pathologists are on their way to the scene.

According to philenews, the suspect was led to the area this morning and gave new information as to where he dumped the body.

He had earlier told authorities that he threw the body of six-year-old Sierra in the lake after killing her mother Mary Rose Tiburcio, whom she had arranged to meet on social media.

Mary Rose’s body was found in an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero on April 14 by tourists, sparking investigations that have lasted for around three months in what is believed to be Cyprus’ first serial killings case.

The 35-year-old has confessed to killing five women and two girls. Two bodies were found in the mine shaft in Mitsero, three bodies were found in Kokkini Limni (red lake) also in Mitsero and one was found in a dry well in a firing range in Orounta.

He is currently in custody pending the completion of the investigations.

Former Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou resigned and former police chief Zacharias Chrysostomou was dismissed by the President, after a public outcry for police’s failure to properly look for the victims, who were reported missing as far back as 2016.

