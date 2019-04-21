Authorities end search in Xyliatou, continue in Mitsero

The search for the missing six year old daughter of a 38 year old Filipino woman who was murdered by a 35 year old National Guard officer, as well as other possible victims resumed on two fronts on Saturday.
Authorities are currently at the Mitsero mine area, where it is reported that they are using cameras to search the location of the mine shaft, where two bodies have been found.
According to philenews, divers will enter the mine shaft, wearing special equipment as the water there contains toxic chemicals.
The search in Xyliatos dam terminated earlier on Sunday afternoon, with no result. Philenews reports that the suspect told police that he threw the body of the six year old in the dam. Authorities are now considering the possibility that he tried to distract them.
Police said that the 35 year old admitted to killing both the two women and the six year old girl in a voluntary statement on Saturday.
