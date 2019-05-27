Authorities continue search for serial killer’s victims in Mitsero, Xyliatos (photos)

A search is underway at two lakes at Mitsero and Xyliatou for the bodies of a woman and a child, victims of a 35 year old self-confessed serial killer.

Divers are searching Kokkini Limni at Mitsero for a suitcase where it is believed that the 35 year old disposed the body of 30 year old Maricar Aquinar.

In Xyliatos’ lake Memi, divers are looking for six year old Sierra Granze, daughter of Mary Rose Tubiurco whose body was found in an abandoned mine shaft Mitsero in mid-April, triggering a protracted search for more victims.

According to CNA sources, a team of Israeli experts arrived at Xyliatos on Monday morning to assist the search using robotic cameras.

At Mitsero, divers from the private company Brasal Marine Services and the fire service’s disaster response unit Emak are combing the area’s Kokkini Limni.

Meanwhile, philenews reports that the 35 year old army officer who has reportedly admitted to killing five women and two children is due back in court on Wednesday for the renewal of his remand.

Initial reports had suggested that the suspect, who went by the online name of Orestes, would be formally charged and sent direct to trial. But police require more time for the results of tests and to take a few more statements and will therefore request a renewal of his remand, it added.

Photos Eliza Koulapi

