Authorities considering ‘fake’ police lights to prevent traffic accidents

Police are considering using movable ‘fake’ warning police lights on the roads as part of efforts to prevent traffic accidents, Phileleftheros reports.
The idea is to mix-up real and fake lights on main roads, particularly on highways, so that drivers do not know when traffic police are on patrol.
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos told the newspaper that other measures are also under consideration as efforts to stem the bloodshed on the road are stepped up.
They include flashing messages on the motorways to raise awareness among drivers.
It is hoped that these measures, in combination with an imminent decision to increase penalties for speeding and other serious traffic violations, will bring results. They come after a disappointing 2019 which saw a total of 52 road fatalities — three more than the previous year.
Longer-term measures are also on the cards, including better education of children.
The minister has given instructions for a new film to better spread the message particularly among children on how to safely use the road network whether on foot, on bicycle, as passengers in a car or as future drivers.
