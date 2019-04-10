Authorities brace for ‘one of most difficult summers’ for fires

Authorities anticipate a particularly difficult summer as regards fires and are not ruling out urgent measures, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after a meeting with the ministers of justice, defence and agriculture as well as department heads to coordinate fire prevention and fire fighting measures.

Last year, fire fighters tackled 3,875 fires some of which could have developed into very dangerous fires for forests and communities, he said.

Because all services were well prepared and coordination worked well, the worst was avoided he said.

But this summer will be even more difficult because of the abundant rains this winter.

“It will be one of the most difficult summers we have had to deal with in recent years because of the abundant and continuous rainfall,” Petrides said.

The rich vegetation may feed the fires, which is why all departments have been asked to prepare for the higher risk.

New, urgent measures may need to be taken he added.

Another meeting will be held in 15 to 20 days to take stock of how well preparations are going.

