Australia: Man wanted in connection with the death of 26-year-old Ioli (vid)

Detectives investigating the death of 26-year-old Australian-Cypriot dual citizen Ioli Hadjilyra whose body was found in a Kalinga Park in Brisbane, have released the name and image of a man who may able to assist with their investigation.

According to Queensland Police, Bradley Edwards, 34 (pictured below) is described as Aboriginal, 190cm tall, slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Mr Edwards may frequent within the inner-city and North Brisbane areas including Fortitude Valley, Nundah and Windsor.

Police are urging anyone who sights Mr Edwards or has any information regarding his current whereabouts to not approach him and to immediately call the authorities.

The CCTV below was taken on Tuesday, September 3 on Adelaide Street in Brisbane City.

Update 3: Appeal for assistance / release of CCTV – Death investigation, Kalinga. Do you know the whereabouts of Bradley Edwards, 34? Police believe he can assist with their investigations. If sighted DO NOT APPROACH & call Triple Zero (000) immediately. https://t.co/Y6zdzm3PIk pic.twitter.com/02gIuO3SbE — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 8, 2019

Her older brother Alexander-Michael Hadjilyra told the Brisbane Times he is heartbroken his sister died so far away from her two brothers and sister who all live in Cyprus. ‘If I had the chance to tell her, I would tell her what I always tell her, and that is to take care of your life,’ he said.

“She was a kind soul, it is just that she strayed away.”