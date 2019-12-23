Australia ecstasy bust: 57 year-old under questioning in Limassol

Police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit are questioning a 57 year-old man in the Unit’s Limassol offices in connection with the 645 kg of MDMA seized in Australia last Monday. An arrest warrant against him is pending since last Saturday.
The man was transferred to Limassol from Nicosia Central Prison where he is awaiting trial in connection with the discovery of 84 kg cannabis in Ypsonas last March. For this reason the drug unit had to request permission from the Justice Ministry to transfer the suspect to Limassol police headquarters for today’s questioning.
The arrest warrant against him was issued when investigations revealed his connection with the company that exported the drugs to Australia.
The case began in July when police in the Cyprus Drug Law Enforcement Unit tipped off Australian police about a potential large shipment of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in a container shipping from Limassol and bound for Sydney. On searching the container, the police found 200 aluminum barbecues, many with false base plates concealing multiple packages of the drug.
The investigation also involved the United Kingdom National Crime Agency, the Australian Border Force said. Two people have been arrested in Australia.
At well over half a tonne, the haul of MDMA is the biggest shipment by weight seized in Australia this year.
