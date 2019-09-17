August tourist arrivals set new record

Tourist arrivals in August rose by an annual 3.6% to total 553,845 which constitutes a new all time record for the month, CyStat said on Tuesday. Tourist arrivals in August last year were 534,847.

For the period of January – August 2019 arrivals of tourists totalled 2.735.839 compared to 2.719.622 in the corresponding period of 2018, recording an increase of 0.6% and outnumbering the total arrivals ever recorded in Cyprus for the first eight months of the year.

Tourist arrivals from the United Kingdom increased by 1.0% in August 2019 compared to August 2018 while an increase of 1.8% was recorded for tourists from Russia and 23.6% from Israel.

Arrivals from Sweden edged down by 0.2% while those from Germany slumped 14.2%.

Main countries

The United Kingdom constitutes the main source of tourism for Cyprus for August 2019, with a proportion of 33.6%. Russia was the second biggest market with 20.9% and Israel third with 9.4%. Sweden came in fourth with 3.7%.

Purpose of visit

For a percentage of 88.1% of tourists, the purpose of their trip in August 2019 was holidays, for 10.2% visit to friends and relatives and for 1.7% business.

