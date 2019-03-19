Aubergine salad with pomegranate and walnuts

Ingredients
- 1 kg of large aubergines (2-3 aubergines, weigh them when you buy them)
- 60 g (About 1/3 cup) strained yoghurt
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1 clove of garlic, grated
- 60 g (4 tablespoons) tahini
- 1 teaspoon of cumin
- 1/3 cup chopped coriander leaves
- 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds + extra for garnish
- 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts + a few whole pieces for garnish
- Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Remove the aubergine stalks, prick into the aubergines with a skewer or fork and put them in a baked pan with aluminum foil. Bake for about 1 hour until they have softened.
Step 2: Remove the aubergines from the oven and let them cool enough so you can touch them. Then peel them off. Then, cut the pepper and grind it in a blender or mixer, with interrupted motor movements, along with yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, tahini, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper until they are homogenised, before they become a puree.
Step 3: Stir in 2 tablespoons of pomegranate and walnuts and serve the eggplant salad in small saucers or bowls, garnished with extra pomegranate and walnut pieces. Accompany with baked pitta.
By chef Pericles Roussounides