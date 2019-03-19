Menu
Local Food

Aubergine salad with pomegranate and walnuts

Ingredients

  • 1 kg of large aubergines (2-3 aubergines, weigh them when you buy them)
  • 60 g (About 1/3 cup) strained yoghurt
  • 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
  • 1 clove of garlic, grated
  • 60 g (4 tablespoons) tahini
  • 1 teaspoon of cumin
  • 1/3 cup chopped coriander leaves
  • 2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds + extra for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons crushed walnuts + a few whole pieces for garnish
  • Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 200 ° C. Remove the aubergine stalks, prick into the aubergines with a skewer or fork and put them in a baked pan with aluminum foil. Bake for about 1 hour until they have softened.

Step 2: Remove the aubergines from the oven and let them cool enough so you can touch them. Then peel them off. Then, cut the pepper and grind it in a blender or mixer, with interrupted motor movements, along with yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, tahini, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper  until they are homogenised, before they become a puree.

Step 3: Stir in 2 tablespoons of pomegranate and walnuts and serve the eggplant salad in small saucers or bowls, garnished with extra pomegranate and walnut pieces. Accompany with baked pitta.

By chef Pericles Roussounides

You May Also Like

Local Food
March 19, 2019

Veal Zurichoise

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
March 19, 2019

Carrot-banana cake with almonds

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
March 19, 2019

Dough puffs with anari cheese and strawberry sauce

Stelios Marathovouniotis