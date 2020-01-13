Menu
Athienou Municipality to plant 1500 trees

January 13, 2020 at 10:37am
Athienou Municipality is organising a tree planting event on Saturday, January 25, during which 1500 trees supplied by the Forestry Department are to be planted.

The municipality said that as part of its efforts for more green areas it had submitted a request to the Forestry Department for 1500 trees that will be planted on January 25.

The municipality has sent letters to local parties, scouts, the hunters’ association and the municipal youth council to support the initiative and is inviting residents to participate.

The meeting place will be the location where the park for the missing is planned, south of the Athienou-Nicosia road.

 

 

