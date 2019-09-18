Athalassa Park to host autumn bird migration event

BirdLife Cyprus invites the public to celebrate autumn bird migration on Sunday, October 6 at the Athalassa National Forest Park in Nicosia.

The event will begin from 9 am to 12 noon and everyone attending the event will enjoy a day with a vast variety of birds on-site in a variety of activities such as bird ringing demonstration, birdwatching and creative activities.

Bird migration is among the wonders of the natural world. From the smallest of songbirds weighing just a few grams to the most majestic of raptors soaring through the skies, birds and their epic journeys never fail to fascinate.

Now is the time when millions of birds are leaving Europe to travel towards Africa where they will spend the winter. For many of these birds, Cyprus is in the itinerary as our island is located on one of the major migration corridors connecting Europe with Africa. It is for this reason that autumn is an ideal time to go out and enjoy the feathered creatures that are making their way to warmer places.

The event is free for all visitors and BirdLife Cyprus will equip everyone with the necessary materials for the event such as binoculars and telescopes so that visitors can have a better experience.

The event will include:

09:00 – 10:00

Ringing Demonstration: During the ringing demonstration, participants will get a unique chance to watch from up close various species of birds being ringed and released back to nature.

10:00 – 12:00

Making of an insect hotel for the park

Printmaking workshop

Bird feeder making workshop (registration obligatory due to limited availability. Please register by Thursday 3 October on 22455072)

Throughout the event

Birdwatching

Drawing for kids

Scavenger hunt

For more information on the event, please contact BirdLife Cyprus at 22455072 or visit BirdLife Cyprus facebook page here

*Photo by BirdLife Cyprus