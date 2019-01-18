Menu
Business

AstroBank deal with USB Bank Plc completed

January 18, 2019 at 4:34pm
Edited by

AstroBank Limited on Friday announced the completion of its €40.2 m agreement to take over the banking business of USΒ Bank, including personnel but excluding some real estate.

It said the transaction was being financed with own resources and was supported by a capital increase of €54 m, primarily from existing AstroBank shareholders.

With the acquisition, AstroBank said it significantly boosts its position on the Cyprus market, with the total assets growing by more than 50%  to total €2.1 b, while gross loans are €1.2 b, customers’ deposits €1.9 b and equity in excess of  €160 m.

AstroBank CEO Yiorgos Appios said the transaction reaffirmed the commitment of the management and shareholders of the bank to make AstroBank even stronger and to offer the best products and services.

Read more

AstroBank acquires banking business of USB Bank

You May Also Like

Business
January 18, 2019

Bank of Cyprus to close 15 branches

Bouli Hadjioannou
Business
January 18, 2019

Pittas Dairy Industries ceases operation

Bouli Hadjioannou
Business
January 18, 2019

House prices up an annual 1.7% in Q3 2018

Bouli Hadjioannou