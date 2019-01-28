Association of Large Investment Projects promoting 21 projects worth €8b abroad

A new Association of Large Investment Projects brochure listing 21 development projects worth some €8b is being used to promote Cyprus as an ideal investment destination.
The projects — including golf courses, high rise buildings, hotels and villas, will create 9000 new jobs.
In an announcement, the association said that the new brochure aims to boost the business environment of Cyprus and to attract the foreign investment needed to complete these projects.
Association president Andreas Demetriades said many of these project are mature, allowing their completion in a short period of time.
Implementation of these projects will upgrade Cyprus’ tourist product and create more than 9000 jobs, he added.
The association actively participates in business forums to promote Cyprus as an investment destination. It aspires to support efforts to make Cyprus a modern regional centre and to further contribute to economic growth.