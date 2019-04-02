Menu
Local

Asprokremmos dam in 2018 compared to 2019 (pictures+video)

April 2, 2019 at 4:02pm

This year’s increased rainfall has seen a number of dams overflow, including Asprokremmos — the island’s second largest dam which overflowed for the first time since 2012.

Kostas Papasavva published pictures and video that show the depleted stocks of water in the dam in 2018 and what it looks like now.

2019

 

Asprokremmos dam is the second biggest dam in Cyprus and it located east of Paphos, near Kouklia village. It is considered an important wetland for endemic and migratory birds.

Read more:

Satellite pictures of Cyprus’ dams before and after the rains

You May Also Like

Local
April 2, 2019

Japanese Embassy awards Cyprus Ikebana Club for contribution to culture

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
April 2, 2019

EUandME: bringing people together

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
April 2, 2019

Stolen church bell found in occupied north; three arrested

Stelios Marathovouniotis