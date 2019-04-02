Asprokremmos dam in 2018 compared to 2019 (pictures+video)

This year’s increased rainfall has seen a number of dams overflow, including Asprokremmos — the island’s second largest dam which overflowed for the first time since 2012.
Kostas Papasavva published pictures and video that show the depleted stocks of water in the dam in 2018 and what it looks like now.
2019
Asprokremmos dam is the second biggest dam in Cyprus and it located east of Paphos, near Kouklia village. It is considered an important wetland for endemic and migratory birds.
Read more:
Satellite pictures of Cyprus’ dams before and after the rains