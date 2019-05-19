Arson attack on private security firm in Limassol

The offices of a private security firm in Limassol were set on fire around 11.30 on Saturday evening.
Witnesses told police that two men poured gasoline at the entrance and set the offices on fire before leaving the area with a motorcycle.
The fire service extinguished the fire and the police blocked the area.
The perpetrators are about 1.80m tall. The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a black helmet and the passenger was wearing a hood, short jeans, sports shoes and a white and black track suit.