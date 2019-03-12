Small fire at nationalist organisation’s premises in Limassol

The exterior of the offices of the Nationalist Freedom Movement (EAK) in Limassol sustained minor damage after a small fire on Monday night.
Police said they are investigating a case of arson.
According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm on Monday, when unknown individuals set fire to the glass front of EAK’s premises.
The fire did not spread and was extinguished before the fire service arrived.
It caused around €200 in damage.
After investigation, authorities found flammable material at the location and said that the fire was set maliciously.
According to EAK’s website, the organisation advocates for an armed struggle for the union of Cyprus with Greece.
They also claim that there physical “as well as mental differences between races”.