Arrivals of travellers rise by 9.9% in December 2018 

Arrivals of travellers in December 2018 rose to 234,214 compared to 213.082 in December 2017, recording an annual increase of 9.9%, the Statistical Service of Cyprus announced on Monday.
It said that the increase is attributed mainly to increase tourist arrivals (7.7%) and to the return of the residents of Cyprus (10.2%).
Arrivals of travellers increased by 3.3% in November 2018 and reached 261,765, it added.
Departures of travellers rose by 12.0% in December 2018 compared with the same month of the previous year.
