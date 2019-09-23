Arrivals of travelers rise by 2.1% in July

Arrivals of travelers in July 2019 reached 733,116 compared with 717,833 in July 2018, recording an increase of 2.1%, the Cyprus Statistical Service said on Monday.
“The increase is mainly attributed to the arrivals of tourists (2.1%) as well as the return of residents of Cyprus (1.1%)”, Cystat said.
It added that between January – July 2019 arrivals of travelers rose to 3,185,597 compared with 3,072,109 in the corresponding period of 2018, recording an increase of 3.7%. During the same period, returns of residents of Cyprus increased by 11.9%.
Departures of travelers increased by 1.5% in July 2019 compared with the corresponding month of the previous year, while they increased by 3.8% between January – July 2019.
(Cyprus News Agency)