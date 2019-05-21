Arrivals of travelers in Cyprus record drop in March

Arrivals of travelers in March this year fell by 2.3%, data released by the Cyprus Statistical Sevice show with the drop mainly attributed to a drop in tourist arrivals by 11.5%.
According the data the arrivals of travelers in March 2019 reached 297,614 compared to 304,694 in March 2018, recording a decrease of 2,3%.
The drop is mainly attributed to the decreased arrivals of tourists (-11.5%), the Statistical Service says.
At the same time, an increase of 7.6% was recorded in March 2019 travelers` departures compared to March 2018.
(Cyprus News Agency)