Arrests, fines and warnings as police launch campaign in old Nicosia

Police, together with Health Ministry, Labour Ministry and Customs officials carried out an extensive operation in Nicosia within walls on Friday night aiming to prevent crime and enhance public safety. Also taking part were Nicosia Municipality health inspectors and traffic wardens.

A total of 313 individuals were checked as were 20 vehicles. Four were arrested for illegal residence and two others who had outstanding unpaid fines were taken to the police station to pay them.

Four individuals were booked for soliciting.

In addition, 45 catering establishments were inspected and two were booked for operating without a licence from the deputy ministry for tourism. Another 10 were booked for breaking the law on the sale of alcohol and one for allowing smoking within a closed area.

One individual was booked for illegal employment. Another 46 individuals were checked with Labour Ministry inspectors issuing warnings to 19. In four cases health inspectors issued warnings as regards the food law.

One person was booked for hawking without a permit and a mobile canteen was impounded.

During checks, customs officials found 1.6 kilos of duty free tobacco and issued an 800 euro fine.

Traffic police issued 14 fines for traffic offences.

Police said that islandwide, 506 individuals and 162 establishments were checked in the past 24 hours. They said that 48 individuals were booked for smoking inside.

Traffic police booked 53 drivers for driving under the influence, 173 for speeding and 181 for various other traffic offences.

Police said that their campaigns will continue.