Arrest warrant issued for attempted murder suspect (photo)

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Sunil Sepala Yatibahu Mudalige, 46 from Sri Lanka who is wanted for the attempted murder of his 49 year old wife in Zakaki, Limassol this morning.
The couple are separated.
Police said the suspect is 1.80 metres tall and of light build.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on telephone 25805187 or the closest police station or the citizens’ help line on 1460.
The man is suspected of stabbing the woman and fleeing.
She was taken to Limassol Hospital with injuries to the stomach and face and was operated on.
