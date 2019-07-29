Menu
Arrest warrant issued for attempted murder suspect (photo)

July 29, 2019 at 5:56pm
Police have issued an arrest warrant for Sunil Sepala  Yatibahu Mudalige, 46  from Sri Lanka who is wanted for the attempted murder of his 49 year old wife  in Zakaki, Limassol this morning.

The couple are separated.

Police said the suspect is 1.80 metres tall and of light build.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on telephone 25805187  or the closest police station or the citizens’ help line on 1460.

The man is suspected of stabbing the woman and fleeing.

She was taken to Limassol Hospital with injuries to the stomach and face and was operated on.

Limassol: Woman hospitalised with stab wounds

 

