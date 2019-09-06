Arminou, a small picturesque village of Pafos, is built on a slope. Strolling around the village one gets to meet stony houses of popular architecture, narrow spiral alleys, a gentrified fountain, as well as the water dam, one of the most well-known sights of the village.

Moreover, visitors will encounter land covered by wild vegetation, olive trees and small gardens with vegetable and fruit trees such as apple trees.

However, should visitors choose to travel from the village of Arminou to the village of Milikouri, they will encounter an age-long olive tree, the rich pine of Pera Vasa and the “Bridge of Tsielefos”.

Naming

Two versions are known regarding the naming of the village:

The first version links the naming of the village to the name of the first resident. In particular, the first resident of the village was called Arminos and therefore the village was named Arminou.

The second version claims that Arminou owes its naming to the settling of Armenians during the Byzantine years.

Churches

The main church of Arminou is dedicated to Agia Marina. Also located in our village is the Holy Monastery of Timios Stavros which is dated back to the middle of the 18th century. Unfortunately, nowadays only a small church and the wall surrounding the yard are preserved.

Courtesy of the Community Council of Arminou, Photos by Solonas Kyriakou / Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus