Aradippou is situated in Southern Cyprus, with a small distance from the International airport of Larnaca. The village used to be traditionally for farmers but its view changed after the Turkish invasion in 1974 as well as due to the economic explosion which followed. In the present day Aradippou constitutes a nodal point at the international road network of the island and the nodal transportation of Rizoelia which is known to every Cypriot. Aradippou received its township in 1986 and it has gradually been established as one dynamically evolving vigorous town.

After its proclaim as a town, Aradippou defined the municipal limits and is the second biggest municipality of Cyprus in an extend to a land of 42.982 square governmental acres. The resident population of Aradippou today reaches 20.000 residents.

Our town was named after its settler, King Aradippos. The ancient spade brought to light the architectural and other findings which are dated since the Ancient times. Aradippou was excellent during the Middle Ages, because of the Royal Villa called as ‘The Despotissa Courtyard’ which belonged to Mrs Margarita de Louzinian, the sister of Leo the 6th and Amori’s granddaughter, the Prince of Tyrou.

The cultural development of the community is redound methodically and organized with different honours events for persons who have been distinguished and offered a lot to Aradippou, with elections, anniversaries events, exhibitions, publications and much more. The achievement of the objectives for cultural development constitutes the establishment of artistic-folklore events (on 18th of October) which basically has a folklore character.

Aradippou hosts within the municipal boundaries, the biggest part of the industrial zones which serve the wider region of the urban cluster and throughout Cyprus. These are: the free zone trade, north of the motorway Larnaca-Limassol, the industrial zone with limited degree of perturbation (Zone Ba3) north of the motorway Larnaca-Kofinou and governmental industrial area of Larnaca which although it has joined the municipal boundaries of Larnaca in terms of location is located in the area of Aradippou.

Aradippou is also famous for its numerous churches and chapels. The oldest church of Aradippou is Apostle of Loucas. The size of the church today takes the third position in line and was built in 1959 in order to cover the increasing needs of the population in Aradippou. The first church was built in 1700 AD in the same area but much smaller and the second one in 1851 AD on the foundations of the first one. In 1960 the church was destroyed due to a fire, part of the iconostasis. Miraculously nothing happened to the Saint’s figure and was not destroyed at all and today is still rescued as a remarkable legacy. Other temples of the community is Saint Phanurius and Saint Spyridonas and the newly contructed temple of the Apostle Varnavas. The most well-known chapel of Aradippou is ‘Panagia twn Ampelion’. The chapel is built on the ruins of an old temple which was destroyed by the Saracens in 1425.

Courtesy of the Aradippou Municipality