Apron Cooking Stores

Aprons are WHOLESOME. They remind you of home, of safety and of good food. Splattered cake butter. A bubbling stew. Those homemade scents. Spices and herbs. All these stories from times spent in the kitchen.

The menu changes on a daily basis, consisting of various types of meals such as sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, pasta and other delicious dishes. They like to experiment with atypical recipes adding our own spin to staple dishes. All the materials used are fresh brought in on the day.

Take away , delivery and dine in available for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

you can check their dishes of the day on Facebook and Instagram.

32-34 Sofouli Street, Nicosia

22 675858