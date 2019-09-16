Menu
Horse riding is a therapeutic experience and offers a sense of complete freedom. Enjoy a ride with one of our beautifully behaved horses, always ready to take you out to the sunny, Cypriot countryside.
The Aphrodite Hills Riding Club offers horse riding experiences in the forestry land of Lakkos Tou Frangou, which is adjacent to the north end of the Resort. Located in an area of outstanding beauty, the horse riding facilities are available for all ages and abilities. The stable facilities include private lessons for beginners or experienced riders; trail riding off-road in stunning countryside; a Pony Club where children visit the stables to learn about riding and pony care, and a large outdoor arena.

Prices:

Pony Ride: €20

30-minute private lesson: €33

45-minute private lesson: €45

1-hour trail: €48

1.5-hour trail: €58

2-hour trail: €65

Please make bookings in advance direct with the Riding Stables – Tel: +357 99 998 989

