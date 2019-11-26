Aphrodite Hills Golf – PGA National, Cyprus

Located between Pafos (Paphos) and Lemesos (Limassol), Aphrodite Hills is an award-winning integrated golf, leisure and real estate development with a championship 18-hole golf course designed by renowned course architect Cabell B. Robinson.

Overlooking the endless blue of the Mediterranean Sea, the striking feature of the par 71 course is the deep canyon that separates two plateaus and has been beautifully incorporated into its design. Dotted with olive and carob trees, the course at Aphrodite Hills offers the perfect mix of challenging pot bunkers, manicured fairways of lush Bermuda grass and generous tiered greens – all with views across the legendary birthplace of Ancient Greek Goddess, Aphrodite.

One of the defining features of the 6,299-metre course is the 7th hole, which is one of the most spectacular par 3s in Europe. The hole plays steeply down across a canyon onto a large green, nestled in a grove of olive trees.

The course – which opened in 2002 – also boasts a double-ended 350 metres practice range, four target greens with bunkers, short game practice facilities and three academy holes. Three residential professional golf instructors are available for individual or group lessons at the three-hole academy course, and there is also a fully-equipped Pro Shop.

A beautifully appointed clubhouse with bar, restaurant and terraces overlooks the green and can host special events and private parties, whilst the resort also includes a five-star deluxe Aphrodite Hills Hotel, a tennis academy, fitness facilities, luxurious villas, junior villas and apartments, a spa and a village square with shops and restaurants.

