​Aperanti Agrotourism is a traditional agrotourism in Cyprus, which offers Bed and Breakfast accommodation in the rural countryside. Located in the picturesque village of Pera Orinis, it is only a 15-minute drive from the Machairas mountains and a 20-minute drive from the capital Nicosia.

By staying at Aperanti you will have the possibility not only to relax in a rural accommodation in Cyprus, but even more to embrace the authentic village life style and to taste delicious home-made food using our organic vegetables & local products.

Wish to learn about traditional halloumi cheese making? or fancy taking cooking classes? or having a guided hiking tour of the Machairas mountains? Birdwatching? Cycling? Kayaking? If you are looking for a memorable holiday in Cyprus check our list of activity packages here !

Aperanti is much more than a rural bed and breakfast in Cyprus… it’s about tasting home-made delicious food, sharing our love for nature & respect for the environment, our knowledge of the mountains, our passion for the local cuisine & our tradition of local products…

​ …and above all making new friends!​

4 Kosta S. Sottou, Pera Orinis

Tel. 96 730699