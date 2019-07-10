Aoratoi Beach – Blue Flag

A beach with a unique natural character.

Located in the ‘cosmopolitan’ Pyrgos area of the Lemesos (Limassol) district, Aoratoi is a beach of particular natural beauty and an unusual coastal character, which is flanked by prestigious hotel accommodation.

Its unique combination of semi-circular sandy coves and large flat rocks run parallel to the shore, and the large, shallow pools of water make it especially ideal for children and toddlers. Its deeper waters can be accessed by a small jetty that goes over the rocks, and the sea tends to get wavy during the afternoons. The close proximity of the rocks to the shore (10 m) make it a popular spot for anglers.

Taking its name from the Greek word ‘invisible’, the area is quiet and tranquil and largely untouched with acacia and eucalyptus trees offering shade in the summer, whilst in the early autumn, the white sand lily flower blooms right on the beach.

Facilities on the beach include toilets (only the ecological kind), showers and changing rooms, sun beds, umbrellas and a water sports centre. The restaurant facilities are limited and are found further west, and closer to the main road. As such, most beachgoers opt to take a picnic.

Lifeguards with lifesaving equipment and first aid services are stationed at the beach from April – October. The beach also offers disabled access, including a special wheelchair at the lifeguard tower to help disabled persons enter the sea with assistance from the lifeguards.

Access is easy by foot, bike or car with car-parking facilities available. A 14 km trail that begins at the beach connects all the central beaches of Lemesos.

GPS coordinates: Lat: 34.711583 Lon: 33.168325

Courtesy of CTO