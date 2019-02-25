Helpline: Anxiety and relationship problems trouble youth

Anxiety, anger and relationship problems are the most troubling issues for Cyprus’ young people, a Youth Board (ONEK) report showed.

ONEK said that in 2018 it received 1,291 calls to its 1410 helpline by people who wanted to talk about negative emotions (anxiety, anger, disappointment) and 1,020 calls by young people who wanted to talk about relationship issues.

The helpline also received 572 calls from people who wanted to talk about mental health issues, 471 calls about low self-esteem and communication skills, 224 calls about substance abuse and gambling, 196 calls that had to do with parental counseling and 139 calls by people who wanted to talk about psychological and physical violence.

In their report, ONEK commented on relationship problems. “It seems that more and more often young people are mainly concerned about relationships with those around them, which are judged unsatisfactory or problematic. These two issues often coexist and are likely to have a causal relationship.”

The youth organisation offers four programmes, the 1410 helpline, an e-counseling service, the Micri Arktos prevention centre and the guidance service Protasi.