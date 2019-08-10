Another yellow alert, maximum temperatures stuck at 41 C inland

The Met Office on Saturday issued a new extreme high temperature warning — the fourth in as many days, saying that maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41 C inland and to around 32 C over the Troodos highest peaks.

The yellow alert is in force from 12 noon to 5 pm on Sunday.

The maximum temperature at 3 pm on Saturday was Nicosia 41 C, Larnaca Airport 34 C, Limassol 33 C, Paphos Airport 30 C, Frenaros 35 C and Prodromos 31 C. Humidity ranged from 17% in Nicosia to 72% at Paphos Airport.

In its weather forecast for Sunday, the Met Office said the day will be mainly fine with temperatures of 41 C inland, around 32 C on the west coast and the higher mountain peaks and around 35 C on the remaining coasts.

Tomorrow night will be mainly fine, though there may be light fog and low cloud in places.

Monday will be mainly fine while Tuesday and Wednesday will see increased cloud at intervals around midday.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Monday, edging down on Tuesday and Wednesday but remaining above average for the time of year.