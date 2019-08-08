Another yellow alert as heat wave grips Cyprus

The Met Office has issued another extreme high temperature warning, the second in as many days.

The yellow alert is valid from 12 noon to 4 pm on Friday. The Met Office said inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 40 C inland and to around 32 C over the Troodos highest peaks.

Friday is expected to be mainly fine. Temperatures will be 40 C inland, around 35 C on the south and east coasts, around 33 C on the remaining coasts and around 32 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine with temperatures remaining above average for the time of year.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday were Nicosia 40 C, Larnaca Airport 35 C, Limassol 35 C, Paphos Airport 32 C, Frenaros 37 C and Prodromos 31 C.

Humidity ranged from 11% in Nicosia to 67% at Paphos Airport.