“Another One exhibition” in Limassol

THE EDIT GALLERY in Limassol is pleased to present ‘ANOTHER ONE’. A pop-up group exhibition dedicated to the art of limited edition prints and multiples.

Nowadays, the number of artists that choose to add to their creative process prints, that produce in numbered editions, is constantly increasing. Same applies to the number of collectors that are focusing on this market. The notion many have that prints are mass-produced copies of famous artworks that are not that valuable, or even that they have no investment value, is far from true. Prints can be just as valuable as any other artwork. Also, prints provide a more affordable way to purchase artworks and it is also a great way for new art collectors to start off their collection.

The exhibition features an eclectic mix with some of our most sought-after international and Cypriot contemporary artists

Another One exhibition will feature works from Alec Cumming (UK), Alejandra Atarés (ES), Eleni Phyla (CY), Philippos Theodorides (GR), Stella Kapezanou (GR)

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….

When

15 – 21 December 2019

Working Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Where

The Edit Gallery

1 Agias Zonis str., 23

Nicolaou Pentadromos Centre

3026, Limassol

Contacts

The Edit Gallery

[email protected] | +357 25 251710

Facebook page