Anorthosis fans stage protest over arrest of team’s vice president (pictures)

Fans of Anorthosis Famagusta staged a protest march on Sunday over the arrest of the team’s vice president Kyriacos Yiangou in connection with irregularities in the health certificate of goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

The fans marched from Latsia to Lakatameia police station where Yiangou is currently held in custody.

Anorthosis’ vice president was arrested and remanded in custody for three days on Saturday, after Uzoho reportedly told police that he was on an airplane to Cyprus when his health fitness card was being issued.

Uzoho, 20, joined the team on loan from Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna on January 31.

Then, barely 24 hours later, he made a winning debut against Apollon Limassol, but the losing club filed a protest citing irregularities in the mandatory health certificate handed to the Nigerian by Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA).

Apollon have questioned the “validity of the health card”, questioning how Anorthosis were able to acquire the document in time.

Apollon claim that Uzoho arrived in Cyprus at 4:05 pm on Friday 1 February and that KOA department had already shut at 2:30 pm that same day.

KOA revoked the player’s health certificate on Saturday.

Cyprus Football Association (CFA) will adjudicate on the matter on Monday.

If the CFA judge rules in favour of Apollon, Anorthosis will be docked 6 points for using an ineligible player and will also lose the three points for winning the game.

Police said they are investigating a forgery, fake document circulation and registration under false pretences case.