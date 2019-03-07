Annual rate of inflation at 1.2% in February

The annual inflation in February reached 1.2% with the rate of inflation effectively remaining stable compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).
In February 2019 the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.03 units to 99.79 units compared to 99.76 units in January 2019.
Compared to February 2018, the CPI increased by 1.2%.
In the twelve-month period from March 2018 to February 2019, in comparison to the period from March 2017 to February 2018, the annual average rate of change of the CPI was 1.8%.
The corresponding annual average rate of change of the CPI in the previous twelve-month period was 0.3%.
Compared to February 2018, the category Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels recorded the largest positive change with a percentage of 6.9%, while the category Communication (-6%) had the largest negative change. (Table 1)
In comparison to the CPI of the previous month, the largest change was noted in Clothing and Footwear (5.9%).
For the period between January-February 2019, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the largest change was recorded in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (8.4%), Cystat added.
(Cyprus News Agency)