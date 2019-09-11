Menu
Animal Party to meet Ayia Napa mayor to press for solutions to stray cats problem

September 11, 2019 at 4:23pm

Animal Party Cyprus and volunteers will meet Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos  on Friday to seek solutions to the problem of stray cats in the community.

The party said it had received a number of complaints from volunteers who struggle to save, treat and feed hundreds of stray cats under extremely difficult conditions.

Local restaurants, pubs, and hotels have threatened volunteers as the cats go to their establishments searching for food, the party said. Some businesses object to the strays being fed, it added.

Moreover, tourists have complained about a situation which the party said is giving Cyprus a bad name.

Among the issues to be discussed on Friday are finding a site to build a shelter in the district as well as implementing a neutering programme.

 

