Animal Party thanks Port Authority, company for treatment of port cats

The Animal Party Cyprus on Friday thanked the Cyprus Port Authority and port operator DP World Limassol for their cooperation as regards animal welfare, after concern was voiced about about the treatment of stray cats at the port.

In a written announcement, the party said that it had paid an on the spot visit after a complaint that a number of cats had been locked in at a port warehouse and were at risk of dying from lack of food and water.

There it was briefed by both the Cyprus Port Authority and DP World Limassol that there were a few cats inside and outside the warehouse, including a new mum with her kittens which were being cared for by an animal loving employee.

Company representatives said that although the presence of the cats in the warehouse may create a few problems, it had no intention of ‘making them disappear’.

It was agreed that all should cooperate on how to ensure the welfare of the cats — not only at the warehouse but in the port area more generally. Limassol district vet officials will visit the warehouse in the next few days and brief the district animal welfare committee so that decisions are taken, the party added.

The party thanked the port authority and DP World for responding and cooperating on an issue which not only affects Cyprus’ image abroad but is basic to the welfare of animals at the port.

(File photo)