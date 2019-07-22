Animal Party slams dog beaches as unsuitable

Cyprus’ seven dog beaches difficult to access and have no facilities, effectively rendering them unsuitable, Kyriakos Kyriakou, president of Animal Party Cyprus said on Monday.

Speaking to Alpha TV from Monagrouli dog beach, Kyriakou said it was time the Central Committee on Beaches find suitable beaches for dogs, alternatively dog owners will end up taking their four legged friends to public beaches.

In other European countries, dogs are allowed onto public beaches without a problem, he said.

Similar complaints about Cyprus’ seven dog beaches were voiced in June by Greens vice president Greens Efi Xanthou who spoke of an empty gesture.

Kyriakou said the beaches are difficult to access and not sign posted. In one case, the road is so bad, it requires a four wheel drive vehicle he said, adding that he has received a lot of complaints from dog owners.

In addition, the beach at Monagrouli for example is pebbly and rocky and there are no facilities.

“We told community leaders to provide some facilities for the owners of the dogs so that they can generate some revenue from the dog beaches, but there has been no response,” he said.

The Central Beach Committee has designated two beaches each in Paphos and Limassol and one each in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paralimni as open to dogs.

The beaches are the same as last year. They are:

1. The beach in Steratzia, within the council limits of Kato Pyrgos in Nicosia district.

2. The beach known as Kasianes (Spyros Beach) south of Larnaca airport, within the municipal limits of Larnaca in Larnaca district.

3. The beach northwest of Paphos airport, where the river Ezousa meets the sea, within the council limits of Achelia in Paphos district.

4. The beach in the area of Pitili, east of where the Platani river meets the sea, within the council limits of Neo Chorio in the Paphos district.

5. The beach at Karavopetra (6), south east of the sewerage treatment unit, within the council of limits of Monagroulli in the Limassol district.

6. The beach at Prolimnos, west of Pissouri, within the council limits of Pissouri, in Limassol district.

7. The beach at Glyki Nero A, near Kapparis within the limits of Paralimni Municipality.

