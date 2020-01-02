Animal Party: Clarifications on reporting animal cruelty

Animal Party Cyprus (APC) calls on citizens to continue to report animal abuse to police stations or veterinary services, and only reach out to contacts listed on the relevant catalogue at each police station in the case that their complaint has gone unanswered.
In its announcement, the APC clarifies that the new updated list of police officers in each district was not put together to receive complaints of animal cruelty but to address complaints made first to police officers that were inappropriately or insufficiently handled.