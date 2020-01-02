Menu
Animal Party: Clarifications on reporting animal cruelty

January 2, 2020 at 4:43pm
Animal Party Cyprus (APC) calls on citizens to continue to report animal abuse to police stations or veterinary services, and only reach out to contacts listed on the relevant catalogue at each police station in the case that their complaint has gone unanswered.

In its announcement, the APC clarifies that the new updated list of police officers in each district was not put together to receive complaints of animal cruelty but to address complaints made first to police officers that were inappropriately or insufficiently handled.

