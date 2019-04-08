Anglerfish with bulgur and butter cream

Ingredients

4 skewers anglerfish fillets without skin and bone,

3 cups fish broth (or vegetable broth cooked with ½ cup white, dry wine)

1 cup tomato sauce

300 g (1½ cup) bulgur

3 cups vegetable broth

5 tablespoons chopped onion

230 g (1 cup) of cream

125 ml (1/2 cup) white, dry wine

75 g (5 teaspoons) butter + 90 grams (6 teaspoons) extra frozen butter (in cubes or chopped spoons)

Salt and pepper

Cooked asparagus and cherry tomatoes for serving (optional)

Method

Step 1:

Heat the fish broth in a large, shallow pot, put the fish in it, let it boil again, lower the fire completely (at the minimum) and simmer for 10 minutes. When the fish is cooked, remove the pot from the fire, drain the fish and keep the broth it in the warm pot, covered to stay warm.

Step 2:

In the meantime, prepare the bulgur: Melt 3 tablespoons of butter in a small pot and add 3 tablespoons of onion until they soften. Add the bulgur, stir well and then pour in the tomato sauce and vegetable broth. Stir well, allow to boil, lower the heat, cover the pot and simmer until it absorbs all its fluids – for about 15 minutes. Remove it from the fire and keep it covered.

Step 3:

Prepare the butter cream: Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a saucepan and soak in the onion until it has softened. Pour in the wine and let it evaporate almost completely. Add the fish broth, let it boil and pour in the cream. Allow the sauce to boil for 2-3 minutes and pass it through a strainer. Clean the saucepan, pour in the sauce, salt, pepper and the extra butter, stirring with the wire continuously until it becomes smooth.

Step 4:

Add the sauce in pot with the fish, let it boil and simmer for 2 minutes. Put the pot in 4 individual dishes, add the fish and pour it with the sauce. Serve it with asparagus and garnish with cherry tomatoes.