Menu
ConcertsLimassolNicosia

Andre Rieu is inviting cinema audiences to his party this weekend

Edited by

André Rieu is celebrating a landmark birthday and is inviting cinema audiences all over the world to his party!

70 YEARS YOUNG is André Rieu’s ultimate concert featuring musical highlights chosen by the maestro himself from his illustrious career so far. This unique commemorative celebration will take you on an unbelievable journey around the world to André Rieu’s most amazing concert locations, including Schönbrunn Vienna, Radio City Music Hall New York and the Coronation Concert in Amsterdam.

As part of the celebration, André Rieu reminisces with cinema host Charlotte Hawkins about his life, love and music, while taking his cinema audience on an exclusive tour of his home in Maastricht.

Bring your friends and kick off the New Year together in style, in the comfort of the cinema, with the most wonderful music from the birthday boy – the King of Waltz!

Duration: 150′

When

January 4 & 5

Where

Pantheon Art Cinema

29 Diagorou Street
NicosiaNicosia 1097Cyprus

Cost
€10

Contacts

Nicosia

[email protected]

Facebook Page Nicosia

Highlights info row image 22 675787
Limassol
Highlights info row image 77777745

Facebook Page Limassol

You May Also Like

ConcertsNicosia
January 2, 2020

Viennese festive concert in Cyprus

Angelica Azadyants