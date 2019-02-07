Anastasiades to propose document recording convergences during meeting with Akinci – CNA

President Anastasiades is expected to repeat his proposal to put on paper the convergences, mutual understandings and differences remaining between the two sides in Cyprus, during a meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later this month, CNA learned.

Government sources pointed to CNA the need to draft such a document by bringing as an example the Turkish position for a positive vote on every decision, following a settlement on the island. This position was not among the initial convergences and was presented in a sudden manner by Akinci during talks in Geneva, the same sources note. Therefore, we need “to put down the convergences, draft a document and sit down to discuss in a systematic manner” it was added.

Furthermore, the meeting between President Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Akinci in the second part of February, is characterized by the same sources as informal, where the two men will have the opportunity to discuss freely about everything.

The President is also expected to call on the Turkish side to submit in writing its positions regarding the six parameters of the Guterres framework, in a document that will be subject to a final settlement.

CNA also learns that the initiative to arrange the meeting belongs to President Anastasiades, who called Akinci to set the date. As for UN involvement, it was said that Elizabeth Spehar, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative, was informed about it and spoke with President Anastasiades.

“We are not seeking to do something outside the United Nations” rather the meeting will be held in cooperation with the UN and Spehar, it was noted. Finally, it was said that there is a great chance that the meeting will be held at Spehar’s mansion in the UN protected areas of the now defunct Nicosia airport.

(Cyprus News Agency)