Anastasiades to pay official visit to Georgia

President Nicos Anastasiades will be paying an official visit to Georgia from April 16 to 18, the first by a Cypriot President to the country.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said that on the agenda of talks were bilateral relations, noting that Cyprus was interested in strengthening Georgia’s ties with the European Union.

He also said there were many sectors of cooperation which the two countries could improve, such as investments and trade.

Prodromou noted that Cyprus and Georgia also shared the same religion and historical background, with a notable Greek presence since antiquity.

Soon after his visit to Georgia, President Anastasiades will be travelling to China.